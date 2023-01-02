Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 2

We’ve got a big NBA slate Monday with 11 games on tap, which means plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Draymond Green over 8.5 rebounds vs. Hawks (+115)

Green is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game over the last four Golden State wins, going over this line in each contest. The Warriors get a Hawks team without Clint Capela in the interior, which means Green should have another strong night on the glass. Getting this prop at plus money given Green’s recent run is too good to pass up.

Luka Doncic over 51.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Rockets (-105)

In case you aren’t caught up on the NBA, Doncic has gone nuclear over Dallas’ recent winning streak. He’s averaging 42.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game over the last six contests. This has included two games against Houston, where Doncic has gone for 68 PRA and 50 PRA. Given his recent stretch, it’s hard to bet against Doncic hitting the over on this mark. There’s blowout potential but the guard is playing at a different level right now.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3-pointers vs. 76ers (-120)

It’s unlikely McCollum goes off with 11 3-pointers against Philadelphia, but the Pelicans guard has been on fire from deep of late. He had a dud against the Grizzlies in Saturday’s loss, but McCollum had gone over this line in eight straight games prior to that. During that eight-game span, he was shooting 52.6% from behind the arc. The volume should be there for McCollum in another high-scoring contest with Philadelphia.