NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 2

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate with 10 games on the main slate, which means there’s plenty of spots to find DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,800

Darius Garland is unlikely to play, which means LeVert would be in line for a big minutes increase again. The guard has played 35+ minutes in his last two games, and has topped 30 DKFP in both contests. LeVert also gets a favorable matchup against the Bulls tonight, which helps his case as a strong value play.

Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,900

Murphy struggled in his last two games, including a 13.5 fantasy-point showing against the 76ers last time out. However, the forward has had some big games as well recently and should maintain a solid workload with Brandon Ingram still sidelined. The matchup with the 76ers might look daunting but Murphy has the upside to deliver solid numbers at this price.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets, $3,900

This selection does come with some risk. Alperen Sengun is questionable and if he gets ruled out, Eason would be in line to start or at least get huge minutes in the frontcourt. He’s coming off a game with 33.8 DKFP in a 20-point blowout loss. Even if Sengun does play, Eason should have enough minutes to deliver at around his 19.6 DKFP average. The upside, at this price, is worth the potential risk.