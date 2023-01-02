Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Knicks on Monday

The Phoenix Suns (20-17) will take on the New York Knicks (19-18) in a matinee matchup on Monday with tip set for 3 p.m. ET. The Suns are coming off a 113-104 loss to the Raptors and have gone 1-5 in their last six outings, while the Knicks snapped a five-game losing skid with a 108-88 win over the Rockets on Saturday.

The Knicks will be without R.J. Barrett, who has been ruled out with a finger injury, while Jalen Brunson (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of today’s game. Phoenix lists Landry Shamet (Achilles) as probable and should see the floor in New York with Devin Booker (groin) still sidelined.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook, where they’re priced at -125 on the moneyline. The Suns come in at +105 with the point total set at 217.

Suns vs. Knicks, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -1.5

The Suns had a rough ending to 2022, dropping five of their last six outings as injuries continue to plague the team. Booker hasn’t played a full game since December 17, although he played four minutes on Christmas Day before making an early exit due to his groin injury. With Shamet (Achilles) and Cameron Payne (foot) also sidelined recently, Phoenix’s backcourt depth has been heavily tested and found wanting through the last couple of weeks. Shamet’s return to the court today should help, but the Suns have been struggling without the services of Booker.

The Knicks have been dealing with injuries of their own, with Brunson (hip) out since Christmas Day. Barrett was added to the injury list after New York’s matchup with the Mavericks on December 27. New York got a much-needed win over the Rockets on New Year’s Eve as Julius Randle put up 35 points and 12 rebounds.

If Brunson gets to see the floor, taking the Knicks ATS is essentially a no-brainer especially with Phoenix’s recent poor run of form. Even without Brunson, I’m inclined to lean toward the home side anyway as they’ve covered the spread in two of their last three games.

Over/Under: Under 217

Both teams are already ranked near the bottom of the league in pace and when you add absences from some of their top scorers on both side, it seems that the under will be the safe play at Madison Square Garden today.