Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. 76ers on Monday

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-23) will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (21-14) on Monday night for the second time in a few days with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pelicans won the previous meeting between the two sides 127-116 and they’ll look to make it two in a row against Philadelphia.

New Orleans will still be missing Brandon Ingram (toe), who has been sidelined since the end of November. The 76ers have added Joel Embiid to the injury report. He’s officially questionable with a back injury.

The Sixers come in as 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -170 on the moneyline while the Pels come in at +145. The point total is set at 228.

Pelicans vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +4

New Orleans has gone 4-2 ATS through its last six outings, including the last win against the Sixers on Friday. The Pelicans easily covered the spread with an 11-point win. CJ McCollum put up a season high 42 points while Zion Williamson added 36 points of his own in the win. Embiid notched 37 points, but didn’t get a ton of help in the scoring column as the next closest was James Harden with 20.

The Pelicans have the better offense this season on paper, putting up an average of 117.6 points per game, while the Sixers are closer to the bottom with just 111.9 ppg so far this season. Given the performance New Orleans put on against them just a few days ago, I’m expecting the Pels to get another comfortable win as both Williamson and McCollum will look to bounce back from subpar performances in a loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. Take the Pelicans to cover.

Over/Under: Over 228

Last Friday’s game total was set at 229.5 and these teams easily blew past that, going over by 13.5 points. Both sides have gone over more often than not recently, with the Pelicans hitting it in nine of their last 12 games, and the 76ers doing the same in eight of their last 12. Take the over at Wells Fargo Center tonight.