Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Monday

The Denver Nuggets (24-12) will head on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21) on Monday night. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis. The Nuggets, sitting at the top of the West, are coming off a big 123-111 win over the Celtics on Sunday while the Wolves lost their sixth straight contest with a 116-104 defeat at the hands of the Pistons on Saturday.

Jamal Murray is listed as day-to-day after being held out of the Celtics game for injury management, while the Timberwolves don’t have any new notable injuries to report.

The Nuggets come into this game as 2-point favorites, priced at -130 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Timberwolves are set at +110 while the point total is 233.5 for tonight’s contest.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -2

It’s tough to bet on any of the Nuggets’ opponents right now, as they’ve gone 7-1 SU in their last eight outings and 6-2 ATS in that same stretch. They’re at the top of the Western conference, sitting a full game ahead of both the Grizzlies and Pelicans, who each have a 23-13 record.

The Timberwolves have been trending downward especially since they lost Karl-Anthony Towns at the end of November to a calf injury. They’ve gone 6-10 without KAT on the floor and are currently in the midst of a six-game losing skid.

The Wolves still reeling from that bad loss to Detroit, and they should be no match for the red-hot Nuggets. Take Denver to win and cover in this one on the road.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Denver has gone over the total in its last three straight games and although the Wolves have had a good-sized losing streak, they’ve gone over in four of their last five games. The Nuggets have one of the best offenses in the league, averaging 116.6 points per game throughout the campaign so far. That jumps to 124.3 ppg through their last three contests, while Minnesota has averaged 114.4 ppg throughout the season so far. Take the over in this one, especially when Nikola Jokic has put up at least 30 points in three of his last five games.