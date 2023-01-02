Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Warriors on Monday

The Golden State Warriors (19-18) will host the Atlanta Hawks (17-19) on Monday, Jan. 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Clint Capela will not play for the Hawks, while De’Andre Hunter is listed as questionable. For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins will remain sidelined with an illness. Jonathan Kuminga, Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are out as well. For more injury news and updates, check out the full NBA injury report for Monday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are 1.5-point favorites. The total is listed at 237.

Hawks vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1.5

Even with Curry sidelined, the Warriors have looked good in the midst of a four-game winning streak. Now they’ll take on a Hawks team traveling across the country with questionable recent form after losing to the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers. Look for Golden State to continue its hot shooting ways at home while extending its impressive 13-4-1 ATS record at the Chase Center this season.

Over/Under: Under 237

This is an extremely high over/under, which is common when it comes to the Hawks. However, the Warriors have gone under the total in four straight games, and there’s a good chance they’ll control this contest against Atlanta. The Warriors are 12-6 to the under at home this season, and that trend should hold in this battle against an Eastern conference foe.