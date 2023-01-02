Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Clippers on Monday

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-17) will host the Miami Heat (19-18) on Monday, Jan. 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will be available on NBA League Pass.

Jimmy Butler is probable for the Heat, but Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Duncan Robinson are all questionable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum is questionable with an ankle injury, and that’s the only status to note as of Monday morning.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Clippers are 2.5-point home favorites. The total is 219.5.

Heat vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2.5

The Clippers lost back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, but this is a great spot to get back in the win column at home. Los Angeles is 10-6 ATS against the Eastern conference, and it could extend that record against a Miami team that is in the midst of a road trip out West. As noted earlier, the Heat have some injury concerns, which could impact their depth in this tricky road game. On top of that, Miami is just 13-22-2 ATS this season.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

Both of these teams are defensive-minded, and that should be the theme of this game. The Clippers have been an under machine at home this season, falling under the total in 15 of 18 games as the home side. On top of that, both teams rank top seven in defensive efficiency and bottom seven in possessions per game. Both of those stats are good signs for under bettors.