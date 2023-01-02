Who are the referees for ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State vs. Illinois?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 2. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Illinois had an impressive first half of their 2022 season and nearly pulled off an upset of No. 2 Michigan in November. Mississippi State beat rival Ole Miss in their final game of the season. After the death of head coach Mike Leach, the Bulldogs will be playing under the leadership of former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.
Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the ReliaQuest Bowl, who all come from the ACC:
Referee: Adam Savoie
Umpire: Sean Geraghty
Head Lines: Matt Fitzgerald
Line Judge: Deon Lawrence
Field Judge: Wayne Rundell
Side Judge: Mike McCarthy
Back Judge: Keith Parham
Center Judge: Jon Baden
Alternates: Scott Prewitt
Replay: Jack Cramer
Communicator: Bill Dixon