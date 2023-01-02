Who are the referees for ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State vs. Illinois?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, January 2. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Illinois had an impressive first half of their 2022 season and nearly pulled off an upset of No. 2 Michigan in November. Mississippi State beat rival Ole Miss in their final game of the season. After the death of head coach Mike Leach, the Bulldogs will be playing under the leadership of former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the ReliaQuest Bowl, who all come from the ACC:

Referee: Adam Savoie

Umpire: Sean Geraghty

Head Lines: Matt Fitzgerald

Line Judge: Deon Lawrence

Field Judge: Wayne Rundell

Side Judge: Mike McCarthy

Back Judge: Keith Parham

Center Judge: Jon Baden

Alternates: Scott Prewitt

Replay: Jack Cramer

Communicator: Bill Dixon