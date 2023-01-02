Who are the referees for Citrus Bowl between Purdue vs. LSU?

The Purdue Boilermakers face off against the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, January 2. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. LSU will look to grab their tenth win after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, while Big Ten runner-up Purdue will look to pull off an upset.

LSU is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 54. The officiating crew is from the Big 12, so neither team will have referees from their conference on the field.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the Citrus Bowl, who come from the Big 12 Conference:

Referee: Kevin Mar

Umpire: Rick Podraza

Head Lines: John Braun

Line Judge: Quentin Givens

Field Judge: Gabriel DeLeon

Side Judge: Jason Ledet

Back Judge: Tyree Walton

Center Judge: Stacy Hardin

Alternates: Michael Henderson

Replay: Ronnie Ford

Communicator: Bob Bahne