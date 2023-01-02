Who are the referees for Citrus Bowl between Purdue vs. LSU?

The Purdue Boilermakers face off against the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, January 2. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. LSU will look to grab their tenth win after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, while Big Ten runner-up Purdue will look to pull off an upset.
LSU is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 54. The officiating crew is from the Big 12, so neither team will have referees from their conference on the field.
Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the Citrus Bowl, who come from the Big 12 Conference:
Referee: Kevin Mar
Umpire: Rick Podraza
Head Lines: John Braun
Line Judge: Quentin Givens
Field Judge: Gabriel DeLeon
Side Judge: Jason Ledet
Back Judge: Tyree Walton
Center Judge: Stacy Hardin
Alternates: Michael Henderson
Replay: Ronnie Ford
Communicator: Bob Bahne