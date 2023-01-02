Players that have opted-out or are injured for Illinois-Mississippi State in ReliaQuest Bowl

The No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, January 2 in Tampa. Kickoff is set at 12:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.
Here is the latest list of players for the Illinois Fighting Illini and Mississippi State Bulldogs that won’t be participating in the 2022 ReliaQuest Bowl.
Illinois opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal
RB Chase Brown (opt-out)
S Sydney Brown (opt-out)
TE Luke Ford (opt-out)
RB Aidan Laughery (injury)
CB Tahveon Nicholson (Injury)
RB DD Snyder (Transfer portal)
CB Devon Witherspoon (opt-out)
Injuries
LB Ezekiel Holmes (Injury)
RB Josh McCray (Injury)
Mississippi State opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal
S Collin Duncan (NFL Draft)
WR Scoobie Ford (transfer portal)
RB Ke’Travion Hargrove (transfer portal)
RB J.J. Jernighan (transfer portal)
RB Dillon Johnson (transfer portal)
S Dylan Lawrence (transfer portal)
WR Rara Thomas (transfer portal)
WR Zavion Thomas (transfer portal)
Injuries
N/A