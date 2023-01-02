Players that have opted-out or are injured for Purdue vs. LSU in Citrus Bowl

The Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers meet in the 2023 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC. And what on paper looks like a great matchup might be a bit lacking due to more players missing this contest than any other bowl game this season.

The biggest misses might be Aidan O’Connell for Purdue and Jayden Daniels for LSU, both starting quarterbacks throughout the season. O’Connell threw for 3490 yards in 2022, his super-senior season. Daniels has announced he’ll return to Baton Rouge in 2023, but is injured and will miss this matchup.

Here is the latest list of players for the Purdue Boilermakers and LSU Tigers that won’t be participating in the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

Purdue Opt-outs, injuries, or transfer portal entries

WR Elijah Canion (injury)

RB King Doerue (injury)

TE Payne Durham (opt-out)

OG Spencer Holstege (transfer portal)

DT Greg Hudgins III (transfer portal)

S Chris Jefferson (unknown)

WR Charlie Jones (opt-out)

RB Kobe Lewis (transfer portal)

QB Aidan O’Connell (opt-out)

WR Broc Thompson (injury)

CB Cory Trice (opt-out)

LSU Opt-outs, injuries, or transfer portal entries

CB Sevyn Banks (injury)

WR Jack Bech (transfer portal)

WR Kayshon Boutte (opt-out)

QB Jayden Daniels (injury)

S Derrick Davis Jr. (transfer portal)

CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (transfer portal)

OT Marcus Dumervil (transfer portal)

LB Kolbe Fields (transfer portal)

CB Mekhi Garner (opt-out)

EDGE Ali Gaye (opt-out)

RB ​​Armoni Goodwin (injury)

OG Xavier Hill (transfer portal)

WR Chris Hilton Jr. (injury)

WR Jaray Jenkins (opt-out)

WR Kyren Lacy (Injury)

EDGE Desmond Little (transfer portal)

CB Damarius McGhee (transfer portal)

EDGE B.J. Ojulari (opt-out)

NT Jaquelin Roy (opt-out)

DT Maason Smith (injury)

TE Kole Taylor (transfer portal)

CB Jay Ward (opt-out)

LB Phillip Webb (transfer portal)

OT Cam Wire (transfer portal)