What Week 17 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds

The NFL has a huge Monday Night Football game to close out Week 17, but it might not be enough to slow down Patrick Mahomes’ road to the 2022-23 NFL MVP award. The Chiefs QB improved his DraftKings Sportsbook MVP odds from -500 to -800.

Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday to keep the heat on the Bills for the No. 1 seed. It wasn’t a pretty victory, but Kansas City did enough to get the job done. Mahomes completed 29 of 42 passes for 328 yard with three touchdowns and an interception. He just keeps on chugging along and the Chiefs keep winning.

Monday is going to be an interesting day for Mahomes’ odds. The Bills and Bengals close out Week 17 on primetime, which pits Josh Allen against Joe Burrow. They are the biggest competition for Mahomes in the MVP race. Both are unlikely to climb past Mahomes, but a strong MNF performance and potentially a Chiefs loss in Week 18 could open the door for the QB on the MNF winner. Entering Monday, Burrow is +750 and Allen is +1000.