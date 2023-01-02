Breaking down NFL MVP race, odds after Week 17

The NFL MVP race is rapidly coming to a close. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is a heavy favorite, and there’s likely not enough time for anybody to surpass him. It doesn’t mean he’ll win, but his performance without Tyreek Hill has been exceptional and worthy of the award. The Chiefs still have a shot at the No. 1 seed, and will be keeping a close eye on the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football.

Speaking of which, Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Bills QB Josh Allen close out Week 17 in what could effectively serve as an MVP elimination game. The QB on the winning team will still likely fall short of Mahomes, but it’s a high profile opportunity ahead of the final week of the regular season.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson remain on the outside looking in. It will be interesting to see if either scores a few MVP votes given their respective performances this season. I could see Hurts managing a vote or two given how badly the Eagles have fallen off without him.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming out of Week 17.

NFL MVP odds 2022: Week 18