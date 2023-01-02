Where are Seahawks drafting in first round after Week 17? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The 2022 NFL regular season is wrapping up as Week 18 approaches, and the draft order for 2023 is falling into place. Though we will certainly see some movement in the order as the season ends, we can take a look at where teams stand following Week 17, as well as the needs that they’ll be prioritizing in April as they fill out their rosters.

Seahawks draft order: No. 3 pick

The Seahawks received a first round pick from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. Wilson and the Broncos were not quite able to pull off a win over the Chiefs on Sunday, and the Seahawks keep the third pick at 4-12.

Seahawks mock draft: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

The Seahawks were preparing for the worst-case scenario at quarterback after losing Wilson, but Geno Smith has proven himself plenty this season — at least, enough for the Hawks to avoid taking a QB in the first round. While they may end up grabbing Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, the Seahawks will likely go for defensive lineman Jalen Carter out of Georgia, should he stay healthy through the national championship. Carter will be a major factor in improving the Seahawks’ pass rush and penetration into the backfield.