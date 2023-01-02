Where are Bears drafting in first round after Week 17? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The NFL regular season has just one week remaining, and the draft order for 2023 is becoming more cemented by the week. While there is still the possibility of some movement, let’s take a look at where the Bears currently stand and the biggest needs that they will be looking to fill come April.

Bears draft order: No. 2 pick

The Bears fell to the Detroit Lions this week, moving to 3-13 for the season. They could overtake the Texans for the No. 1 pick next week.

Bears mock draft: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

The Bears have plenty of needs all around, but the most pressing may be in their pass rush — or lack thereof. Will Anderson from Alabama will be able to penetrate into the backfield and put pressure on opposing QBs and RBs in a way that the Bears have struggled to do all season. Chicago ranks last in the NFL in sacks and QB pressures, and Anderson will be hard for them to pass up.