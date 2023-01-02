Where are Lions drafting in first round after Week 17? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the end of the NFL regular season quickly approaches and the Week 17 games wrap up, the 2023 draft order is falling into place. While we can expect to see some movement as teams compete for the final few playoff spots, let’s take a look at where the Lions currently stand in the draft order and what holes they’ll be looking to fill.

Lions draft order: No. 6 pick

The Rams traded their first round pick to the Lions. The Rams lost to the Los Angeles Chargers this week, moving to 5-11.

Lions mock draft: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

The Lions are putting together quite the impressive season right now, but luckily for them, last year’s Super Bowl champs have been struggling. Where will Detroit turn? With the sixth pick, we can expect to see the Lions go with an edge rusher who will be able to turn up the heat on opposing quarterbacks and get past offensive lines.

Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson will likely be the top two edge rushers who fill those requirements left on the board with the sixth pick. With a high-powered, if often-injured, offense, we can expect to see Detroit use those early picks to fill out their defense, and will likely see a cornerback selected later in the first round — South Carolina’s Cam Smith or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez.