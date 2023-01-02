Where are Steelers drafting in first round after Week 17? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the NFL regular season reaches its final week, the draft order for 2023 is falling into place. The Steelers have put together quite the second-half campaign this season, remaining in the playoff picture. Their draft pick could shift in the order depending on how the next few weeks pan out, but let’s take a look at where Pittsburgh currently stands and where they’ll be looking in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Steelers draft order: No. 15 pick

The Steelers beat the Ravens in Week 17 to move to 8-8. If they win and the Patriots and Dolphins lose next week, Pittsburgh is headed to the playoffs.

Steelers mock draft: OT Dawand Jones or OT Anton Harrison

The Steelers will be looking to add some depth at several positions, including offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and linebacker. No two projections for the Steelers are the same, but we believe that Pittsburgh will be going for an offensive tackle to protect Kenny Pickett in the first round. Ohio State’s Dawand Jones and Okahoma’s Anton Harrison are two OT options who may still be on the board midway through the first round for the Steelers to snap up.