Where are Texans drafting in first round after Week 17? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the NFL season comes to an end, it’s already time for fans of several franchises to start looking towards the 2023 NFL Draft. With several teams now well out of playoff contention, it is time to look at the incoming draft prospects who could possibly turn things around.

This abysmal campaign for the Houston Texans is nearly complete with one game left on the schedule in Week 18. The team has already guaranteed itself a premium selection at the top of the board and will have the bonus of owning the Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick as a result of the Deshaun Watson trade. Here, we’ll focus on where the Texans currently stand with their own pick and who they could possibly select.

Texans draft order: No. 1 pick

Houston got blown out in a 31-3 beatdown at the hands of Jacksonville on Sunday, dropping the team to 2-13-1 on the year. As a result, the Texans still owns the coveted No. 1 overall pick heading into the final week of the regular season. As long as they don’t mess around and beat the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale, Houston should lock the top pick down on Sunday.

Texans mock draft: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Every mock draft has Houston taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and we’ll follow the crowd and predict the same. Young looked excellent in the Crimson Tide’s 45-20 beatdown of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, going 15-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

The team could conceivably shore up its defensive line with someone like Georgia’s Jalen Carter or Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. with this pick and target a stop-gap veteran like Derek Carr to hold down the fort. However, the Texans have needs all over the field and when you possess the No. 1 overall pick during this point of a massive rebuild, you might as well secure the franchise quarterback of the future when you have the chance.