Opening odds for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA TOUR will kick off 2023 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, bringing several of the world’s top-ranked players to the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8.

Cameron Smith was last year’s tournament winner, but the Australian has since joined LIV Golf. Smith beat Jon Rahm in 2022 by one stroke with a final score of -34. The field is made up of PGA TOUR event winners from 2022, and the top 30 golfers from last season’s FedExCup.

Rahm, last year’s runner-up, enters this week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds are set at +650, followed by Justin Thomas at +900 and Patrick Cantlay at +1000. Smith will not return, as the PGA TOUR has suspended all LIV golfers. The field also includes Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off Thursday morning.