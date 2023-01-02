Opening odds for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA TOUR will kick off 2023 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, bringing several of the world’s top-ranked players to the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8.
Cameron Smith was last year’s tournament winner, but the Australian has since joined LIV Golf. Smith beat Jon Rahm in 2022 by one stroke with a final score of -34. The field is made up of PGA TOUR event winners from 2022, and the top 30 golfers from last season’s FedExCup.
Rahm, last year’s runner-up, enters this week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds are set at +650, followed by Justin Thomas at +900 and Patrick Cantlay at +1000. Smith will not return, as the PGA TOUR has suspended all LIV golfers. The field also includes Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off Thursday morning.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+650
|+130
|−190
|Justin Thomas
|+900
|+190
|−140
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|+200
|−120
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|+190
|−125
|Xander Schauffele
|+1100
|+210
|−120
|Tony Finau
|+1400
|+275
|+110
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|+350
|+140
|Collin Morikawa
|+1800
|+330
|+130
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|+350
|+140
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|+360
|+140
|Sam Burns
|+2000
|+360
|+150
|Cameron Young
|+2000
|+360
|+150
|Tom Kim
|+2500
|+400
|+170
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|+500
|+190
|Will Zalatoris
|+3000
|+550
|+210
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
|+500
|+190
|Max Homa
|+3000
|+550
|+210
|Aaron Wise
|+3500
|+550
|+220
|Seamus Power
|+4000
|+750
|+260
|Adam Scott
|+4000
|+700
|+260
|Sahith Theegala
|+4500
|+750
|+280
|Brian Harman
|+4500
|+750
|+275
|Corey Conners
|+4500
|+800
|+280
|Russell Henley
|+4500
|+750
|+280
|Billy Horschel
|+4500
|+750
|+280
|Keegan Bradley
|+5500
|+900
|+330
|Tom Hoge
|+6000
|+1000
|+360
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+8000
|+1200
|+450
|K.H. Lee
|+9000
|+1400
|+450
|Scott Stallings
|+9000
|+1400
|+450
|Trey Mullinax
|+10000
|+1600
|+550
|Sepp Straka
|+11000
|+1800
|+600
|J.T. Poston
|+11000
|+1600
|+550
|Adam Svensson
|+11000
|+1800
|+600
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|+2000
|+650
|Luke List
|+25000
|+3500
|+1000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+4000
|+1200
|Chez Reavie
|+40000
|+5500
|+1400
|Ryan Brehm
|+60000
|+8000
|+2200