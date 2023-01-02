 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The field is set for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm reacts to a missed birdie putt on the third green during the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina golf tournament. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA TOUR will kick off 2023 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, bringing several of the world’s top-ranked players to the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8.

Cameron Smith was last year’s tournament winner, but the Australian has since joined LIV Golf. Smith beat Jon Rahm in 2022 by one stroke with a final score of -34. The field is made up of PGA TOUR event winners from 2022, and the top 30 golfers from last season’s FedExCup.

Rahm, last year’s runner-up, enters this week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds are set at +650, followed by Justin Thomas at +900 and Patrick Cantlay at +1000. Smith will not return, as the PGA TOUR has suspended all LIV golfers. The field also includes Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off Thursday morning.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +650 +130 −190
Justin Thomas +900 +190 −140
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +200 −120
Scottie Scheffler +1000 +190 −125
Xander Schauffele +1100 +210 −120
Tony Finau +1400 +275 +110
Viktor Hovland +1800 +350 +140
Collin Morikawa +1800 +330 +130
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 +350 +140
Sungjae Im +2000 +360 +140
Sam Burns +2000 +360 +150
Cameron Young +2000 +360 +150
Tom Kim +2500 +400 +170
Jordan Spieth +2800 +500 +190
Will Zalatoris +3000 +550 +210
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 +500 +190
Max Homa +3000 +550 +210
Aaron Wise +3500 +550 +220
Seamus Power +4000 +750 +260
Adam Scott +4000 +700 +260
Sahith Theegala +4500 +750 +280
Brian Harman +4500 +750 +275
Corey Conners +4500 +800 +280
Russell Henley +4500 +750 +280
Billy Horschel +4500 +750 +280
Keegan Bradley +5500 +900 +330
Tom Hoge +6000 +1000 +360
Mackenzie Hughes +8000 +1200 +450
K.H. Lee +9000 +1400 +450
Scott Stallings +9000 +1400 +450
Trey Mullinax +10000 +1600 +550
Sepp Straka +11000 +1800 +600
J.T. Poston +11000 +1600 +550
Adam Svensson +11000 +1800 +600
J.J. Spaun +13000 +2000 +650
Luke List +25000 +3500 +1000
Chad Ramey +30000 +4000 +1200
Chez Reavie +40000 +5500 +1400
Ryan Brehm +60000 +8000 +2200

