Pick on the total for Rutgers-Purdue on January 2

Big Ten conference play heats up on Monday when the Purdue Boilermakers play host to the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers (-8, 131.5)

It will be a battle of strength on strength as Purdue ranks fourth in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis thanks to Wooden Award front runner Zach Edey while Rutgers is third in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis thanks to a stable of guards with active hands.

Edey’s 21.9 points per game rank eighth among qualifying Division I players while his 13.6 rebounds per game rank second among all players.

The dominance of Edey in the post are a big reason why Purdue is allowing opponents to rebound just 18.6% of their missed shots, which ranks fourth among Division I teams. Purdue has done this while not fouling as the team also is allowing the second-fewest free throws per field goal attempt of any team in the country.

Rutgers is generating a steal on 14.4% of their possessions on defense, which ranks sixth among Division I teams with Cam Spencer averaging 2.7 steals per game by himself, which is ninth among qualifying players.

Made 3-pointers figure to be at a premium on Monday with Rutgers third in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 24.7% while Purdue is 17th in this category with opponents shooting 27.7% from 3-point range.

With both teams entering ranked 300th or worse in 3-point shooting percentage, Monday’s conference clash sets up to be a low scoring affair.

The Play: Rutgers vs. Purdue Under 131.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.