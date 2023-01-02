NBA MVP odds tracker: Luka Doncic the new favorite, Giannis Antetokounmpo lurking

There are always certain stretches of the NBA season which define the MVP race, and we might be witnessing one of those moments right now with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. The preseason MVP favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook has put together a stunning set of games, and is now the odds-on favorite to win the award. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win league MVP.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

Doncic has averaged 42.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game over the last five, vaulting him to the top of the MVP odds table at +275. The Mavericks have won all five of those games and will eventually need to get Doncic some help. However, if he carries this team to an automatic playoff berth with these numbers he’s almost sure to win the honor.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting together some monster games himself. He’s averaging 38.0 points and 14.7 rebounds per game over the last six contests, and keeping the Bucks afloat despite absences from Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. He remains a nice play at +400, especially since he’ll have the numbers and the team standing to boost his case.