How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 26

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, continues English National League play with a rematch of Matchday 25 on Matchday 26. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Solihull Moors

Date: Monday, January 2

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are once again playing Solihull Moors, who they beat 5-0 in the last match courtesy of a hat trick from Paul Mullin. Wrexham are still in second place in the National League table, five points behind Notts County. However, they have played two less matches and would be able to vault Notts County if they win both. Wrexham will hope to avoid being in the promotion playoffs by winning the league outright. They should be able to get the job done once again Tuesday against Solihull Moors. Solihull Moors remain in the middle of the table, packed in with eight teams sitting between 32 and 35 points.