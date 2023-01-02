 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 26

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Monday’s match against Solihull Moors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
King Charles III And The Queen Consort Visit Wrexham
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet with Co-Owners of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during their visit to Wrexham AFC on December 09, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. Formed in 1864, Wrexham AFC is the third oldest professional football team in the world. The club was taken over by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in late 2020.
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, continues English National League play with a rematch of Matchday 25 on Matchday 26. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Solihull Moors

Date: Monday, January 2
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are once again playing Solihull Moors, who they beat 5-0 in the last match courtesy of a hat trick from Paul Mullin. Wrexham are still in second place in the National League table, five points behind Notts County. However, they have played two less matches and would be able to vault Notts County if they win both. Wrexham will hope to avoid being in the promotion playoffs by winning the league outright. They should be able to get the job done once again Tuesday against Solihull Moors. Solihull Moors remain in the middle of the table, packed in with eight teams sitting between 32 and 35 points.

More From DraftKings Nation