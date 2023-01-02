Jimmy Butler, Evan Mobley, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 2

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Monday with 11 games on tap, although there’s only one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 2

Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable

R.J. Barrett (finger) - OUT

Cam Reddish should get more playing time with Barrett out. Immanuel Quickley is a strong filler play if Brunson continues to sit out.

Landry Shamet (Achilles) - probable

Shamet should be in, and will be a nice DFS play with Devin Booker out.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

Lonnie Walker (tailbone) - questionable

James remains a force and should be in. If Walker sits, Austin Reaves gains some value.

Darius Garland (thumb) - doubtful

Evan Mobley (ankle) - questionable

Kevin Love becomes a value add if Mobley is out. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert gain some value with Garland set to sit out.

Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable

If VanVleet is out, DFS players can bank on Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes having a bigger impact.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Devin Vassell (knee) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson are great filler plays with Vassell continues to sit with a knee injury.

Joe Harris (knee) - probable

Harris should be in, and is a strong add to DFS lineups given his ability to get hot from deep.

Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie should remain more involved with Finney-Smith out.

Alperen Sengun (back) - questionable

If Sengun sits, Tari Eason becomes Houston’s top frontcourt player. Usman Garuba is also likely to see additional minutes.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable

Capela’s absence makes Onyeka Okongwu a solid DFS play. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson will see more playing time if Hunter sits.

Andrew Wiggins (illness) - OUT

With Wiggins still sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo should be featured more in the rotation.

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) - questionable

If Nurkic can’t play, Drew Eubanks will likely get the start. Jerami Grant will gain some value as a rebounder.

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - probable

Butler should be in for the Heat.

Nicolas Batum (ankle) - questionable

If Batum sits, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are likely to see more playing time in LA’s forward rotation.