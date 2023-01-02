Jimmy Butler, Evan Mobley, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 2

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Monday with 11 games on tap, although there’s only one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 2
New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns
Jalen Brunson (hip) - questionable
R.J. Barrett (finger) - OUT
Cam Reddish should get more playing time with Barrett out. Immanuel Quickley is a strong filler play if Brunson continues to sit out.
Landry Shamet (Achilles) - probable
Shamet should be in, and will be a nice DFS play with Devin Booker out.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Lonnie Walker (tailbone) - questionable
James remains a force and should be in. If Walker sits, Austin Reaves gains some value.
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland (thumb) - doubtful
Evan Mobley (ankle) - questionable
Kevin Love becomes a value add if Mobley is out. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert gain some value with Garland set to sit out.
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable
If VanVleet is out, DFS players can bank on Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes having a bigger impact.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets
Devin Vassell (knee) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson are great filler plays with Vassell continues to sit with a knee injury.
Joe Harris (knee) - probable
Harris should be in, and is a strong add to DFS lineups given his ability to get hot from deep.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) - OUT
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie should remain more involved with Finney-Smith out.
Alperen Sengun (back) - questionable
If Sengun sits, Tari Eason becomes Houston’s top frontcourt player. Usman Garuba is also likely to see additional minutes.
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors
Clint Capela (calf) - OUT
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - questionable
Capela’s absence makes Onyeka Okongwu a solid DFS play. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson will see more playing time if Hunter sits.
Andrew Wiggins (illness) - OUT
With Wiggins still sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo should be featured more in the rotation.
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) - questionable
If Nurkic can’t play, Drew Eubanks will likely get the start. Jerami Grant will gain some value as a rebounder.
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - probable
Butler should be in for the Heat.
Nicolas Batum (ankle) - questionable
If Batum sits, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are likely to see more playing time in LA’s forward rotation.