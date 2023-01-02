What would the 2023 NFL playoff bracket look like after Week 17?

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get started in less than two weeks, and the playoff picture is rapidly coming into focus. 11 of the 14 playoff spots have been secured, and some of the seeding is settling down after a wild December and first weekend of January created a little bit of chaos.

The Chiefs and Eagles are currently situated in the No. 1 seed. The Eagles have a one game lead with one game remaining and are hoping to get Jalen Hurts back in Week 18. The Chiefs on the other hand are still waiting for the result of Week 17 Monday Night Football.

Below is a look at the updated playoff bracket following Week 17’s Sunday slate. We could see one big change Monday. The Bengals host the Bills with high-level AFC positioning on the line. If the Bills win, they move back into the No. 1 spot and the Bengals will play for the AFC North title in Week 18. If the Bengals win, they claim the AFC North title and will move into second place behind the Chiefs, while the Bills will drop to the No. 3 seed.

As the bracket is currently situated, we’d have two teams hosting a playoff game with a worse record than their opponent. The 8-8 Bucs clinched the NFC South on Sunday and would host the 12-4 Cowboys in the NFC. Meanwhile, the 8-8 Jaguars will play the 7-9 Titans for the AFC South title in Week 18, but for now would host the 10-6 Chargers in the first round.

NFC playoff bracket

#1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) — BYE

#2 San Francisco 49ers (12-4) vs. #7 Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

#3 Minnesota Vikings (12-4) vs. #6 New York Giants (9-6-1)

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) vs. #5 Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

AFC playoff bracket

#1 Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) — BYE

#2 Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. #7 New England Patriots (8-8)

#3 Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. #6 Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) vs. #5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)