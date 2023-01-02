What are the Steelers’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 17?

The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Steelers trailed most of the game, before Kenny Pickett led the Steelers down the field for a game-winning touchdown with 56 seconds left on the clock. This was Pickett’s second straight week with a game-winning touchdown drive late in the 4th quarter.

The Steelers improved to 8-8, while the Ravens fell to 10-5. It was a tough loss for the Ravens, but a much more needed win for the Steelers as Baltimore is already in the playoffs.

Steelers odds to make the playoffs: Yes +450, No -650

Pittsburgh entered the week with +1000 odds to make the playoffs and needed a number of things to go their way for them to still have a chance at the playoffs this week. Everything went right, with the Dolphins and Jets both losing, and then the Steelers getting a road upset of the Ravens.

The same will hold true for Week 18 as they must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the Dolphins lose to the Jets and Patriots lose to the Bills if they want to get in. The Steelers were in a similar situation last year where nobody thought they had a chance and they snuck into the playoffs with a Week 18 miracle.

This feels like the 2021 NFL season all over for them.