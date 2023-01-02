What are the Patriots’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 17?

The New England Patriots took down the Miami Dolphins during Week 17. It was a much needed win for the Patriots, while making it much harder for the Dolphins to get in. Quarterback injuries have plagued the Dolphins all season and hurt them once again in the matchup with the Patriots. The Patriots won the game 23-21.

Both teams records moved to 8-8. It will all come down to Week 18 for both teams.

Patriots odds to make the playoffs: Yes +175, No -225

Once it was announced Tua Tagovailoa would be out, many expected the Patriots to win this game. Both teams knew how important this game was for their chances and how much they had to win. The easiest way for the Patriots to get into the playoffs is to win out. That will be tough though, as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

Heading into Week 17, the Patriots had +650 odds to make the playoffs. The odds came down a decent amount, but it will still be tough for them. If they lose to the Bills, there is one more scenario for them to sneak in. They would need the Jets to beat the Dolphins, Browns to beat the Steelers, and the Jaguars to beat the Titans.