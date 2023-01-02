 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What are the Patriots’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 17?

We go over the Patriots’ betting odds for making the 2023 NFL Playoffs after their Week 17 win over the Dolphins.

By BenHall1
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) checks in with head coach Bill Belichick as quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) listens during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots took down the Miami Dolphins during Week 17. It was a much needed win for the Patriots, while making it much harder for the Dolphins to get in. Quarterback injuries have plagued the Dolphins all season and hurt them once again in the matchup with the Patriots. The Patriots won the game 23-21.

Both teams records moved to 8-8. It will all come down to Week 18 for both teams.

Patriots odds to make the playoffs: Yes +175, No -225

Once it was announced Tua Tagovailoa would be out, many expected the Patriots to win this game. Both teams knew how important this game was for their chances and how much they had to win. The easiest way for the Patriots to get into the playoffs is to win out. That will be tough though, as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

Heading into Week 17, the Patriots had +650 odds to make the playoffs. The odds came down a decent amount, but it will still be tough for them. If they lose to the Bills, there is one more scenario for them to sneak in. They would need the Jets to beat the Dolphins, Browns to beat the Steelers, and the Jaguars to beat the Titans.

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 135 stories

More From DraftKings Nation