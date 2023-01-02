What are the Seahawks’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 17?

It was a great week for the Seattle Seahawks as they dominated the New York Jets at Lumen Field Field. They won 23-6 and looked as good as we’ve seen them all season. The offense did their job, but the defense stood out. The Jets offense could not get things going at any point.

The Seahawks improved to 8-8, while the Jets fell to 7-9 killing their playoff hopes.

Seahawks odds to make the playoffs: Yes +300, No -400

Heading into Week 17, in realistic playoff scenarios, the Seahawks needed to win out and still get some help from there. They needed a loss from the Commanders and the Packers in their best chance scenario. They got their Commanders loss, but will hope the Lions can upset Green Bay next week.

Seattle heads into Week 18 sitting in the final playoff spot, but waiting on the Packers-Lions outcome. Beating the Rams shouldn't be an issue for Seattle, however it’s hard to see the Packers losing with how well they’ve played the past few weeks. Detroit still has a chance to get into the playoffs though, so they will be playing hard. Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit, but loses the conference record tiebreaker against Green Bay.