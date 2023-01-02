What are the Lions’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 17?

The Lions brought home a huge win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday of Week 17, bringing them to 8-8 for the season as they attempt to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

Heading into Week 18, Detroit prepares for a matchup against the Green Bay Packers and hopes that the Los Angeles Rams will be able to handle the Seattle Seahawks to make room for the Lions in the NFC Wild Card round.

Lions odds to make the playoffs: Yes +900, No -1600

The Packers and Seahawks are both favored at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 18, which will mean that two upsets are in order if the Lions hope to make the playoffs.

The Lions were able to beat the Packers earlier this season, but the Seahawks have already beaten the Rams. Detroit’s hopes are riding on Baker Mayfield for that final spot, but the Rams have long been eliminated from contention.