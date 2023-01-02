What are the Dolphins’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 17?

The Miami Dolphins played without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday and lost to the New England Patriots, moving to 8-8 as they head into their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets.

The loss diminished their odds of making the playoffs, but the Dolphins are just one spot behind the Patriots in the AFC standings and still have a shot at a postseason berth.

Dolphins odds to make the playoffs: Yes +105, No -125

If the Dolphins win and the Patriots lose to the Bills in Week 18, Miami will make the playoffs. The Bills are heavy favorites over New England, but the Dolphins-Jets matchup may be cause for more concern. Tagovailoa is unlikely to return to the field during the regular season and backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a finger injury in Week 17.

The Dolphins may require a third-string QB to lead the team to victory in order to qualify for a wild card spot — not impossible, but certainly challenging.