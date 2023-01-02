What are the Jaguars’ odds of making the playoffs after Week 17?

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a win in Week 17 that was not absolutely necessary to their playoff hopes, but leaves the team with a significant out heading into Week 18. They thumped the Houston Texans 31-3 and notably were able to get Trevor Lawrence and some other starters a little bit of rest in the second half.

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. The game is on Saturday, meaning short rest for Jacksonville after Tennessee rested Derrick Henry. Of course, the Titans will be playing without Ryan Tannehill, which is one reason they’re 6.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars odds to make the playoffs: Yes -330, No +260

The Jaguars are -285 favorites to win the AFC South, but see improved odds because they still have a path to a wild card berth if they lose to the Titans on Saturday. If the Dolphins lose to the Jets, the Steelers lose to the Browns, and the Patriots lose to the Bills, Jacksonville claims the final wild card berth.

Miami will be playing without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, while New England faces a tough road game in Buffalo. The toughest game for Jacksonville in that scenario might be the Steelers against the Browns. Pittsburgh is a home favorite and are playing extremely well, while Cleveland has been eliminated from playoff contention. A Browns win is possible, but it’s arguably the longest shot of the group. Fortunately for Jacksonville, if they beat Tennessee on Saturday, it won’t matter.