Odds movement and betting splits for Rose Bowl Game, Penn State vs. Utah

The Rose Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 B1G) and Utah Utes (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) puts a bow on the main part of the 2022-23 college football season, with just the national title game to play after this one. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET and the broadcast can be seen on ESPN.

Oddsmakers and the public alike have been shaky on which way they think this game is going to go. Once the matchup was announced back in December, it opened as a pick ‘em. Since then, the odds have shifted a total of 34 times. It’s been as high as Utah -3 twice and has been back to a pick ‘em as recently as yesterday morning. But currently, Penn State sits as a 1.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The point total has fluctuated a bit over time too, but not as much as the spread. The game opened with a total of 49 points and currently sits at 54, consistently moving upward since the matchup was set with an occasional half-point dip here and there.

The public is very torn on this one. On the spread, they’ve placed 59% of the bets on the Utes while 56% of the handle rides with Utah too. As for the moneyline, 54% of the public is rocking with the Pac-12 champs while 49% is putting money on Penn State. The point total seems to be the only thing the public can agree on, with 76% of the bets and 82% of the handle smashing the over.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun one in Pasadena.