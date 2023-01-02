Odds movement and betting splits for CFP National Championship, TCU vs. Georgia

The national title game is set between the Georgia Bulldogs (14-0, 8-0 SEC) and TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 9-1 Big 12) after two of the most exciting college football games in the CFP era on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET and the broadcast can be seen on ESPN.

Both squads have Heisman finalists at quarterback in Max Duggan for the Frogs and Stetson Bennett for the Dawgs. Duggan has put the team on his back several times and has accounted for 40 total scores and just six interceptions. Bennett had an underwhelming game for much of the Peach Bowl win over Ohio State, but is efficient and has so many weapons around him that UGA is never truly out of a game as we all saw Saturday night.

The line on this game opened as TCU as a 13.5-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the line has yet to move at all. That makes the Frogs a +400 moneyline underdog while Georgia is going off at -500 with the point total set at 62.5.

The public seems to love an underdog story, with 81% of the bets and 78% of the handle on Hypnotoad to cover the 13.5-point spread. They’re also getting the majority of the straight-up money too, with 70% of bets and 73% of the handle on them to win outright.

The point total has shifted upward since the matchup was set too. It originally opened at 62.5 and has been bet up consistently in the 36 or so hours since. Don’t be shocked if it gets higher, especially after seeing TCU hang half a century on a really good Michigan team in the Fiesta Bowl.