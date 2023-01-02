Picks, predictions for Rutgers vs. Purdue on Monday, January 2

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the undefeated No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will battle on Monday night from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Rutgers vs Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -8.5

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Purdue -380, Rutgers +310

Purdue (13-0, 2-0 B1G) is No. 1 in the polls, but No. 6 via KenPom and aren’t the top team in America by most power rating systems. But Boilers center Zach Edey is the current leader for the Wooden Award, and is a big part of Purdue’s 39.2% offensive rebound rate. The junior from Florida’s IMG Academy is averaging 21.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game while shooting 63.4% from the floor.

Rutgers (9-4, 1-1 B1G) will attempt to counter on the block with their big junior Clifford Omoruyi, who is averaging a double-double at 15.0 points and 10.1 boards himself. RU is one of the elite defensive teams in America, holding opponents to just 84.7 points per adjusted 100 possessions, and a stifling 24.3% from three-point range. But they’ll want to compete on the block in this one, as a lukewarm long distance team in Purdue should likely want to play through the post.

The Pick: Rutgers +8.5

Once Edey gets the ball, it’s going to be over more often than it’s not. But RU can stifle enough to deny the entry pass as well as force turnovers to keep it away from the best player in America. Boilers win, but Knights cover in what should be a post-play clinic in a spread-and-shoot world.