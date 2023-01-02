Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State on Monday, January 2

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big XII) will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-1 Big XII) on Monday with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: OSU -3

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: OSU -155, WVU +135

The Mountaineers have a pair of transfers leading their team this season — South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson and Texas transfer Tre Mitchell are both averaging over 13 points per game for a WVU team that just recently fell out of the AP Top 25 after a loss to Kansas State. Their adjusted offensive efficiency ranks 26th in the nation and they boast a top-30 scoring offense, averaging over 80 points per game. Their non-conference schedule was not particularly challenging, so we’ll see if this success translates into 2023.

The Cowboys came oh-so-close to upsetting No. 3 Kansas this week, missing the opportunity to tie it and go to overtime in the final seconds. Every OSU loss has been within 10 points, and this was one of their best performances of the season, and scoring leader Bryce Thompson added 23 points.

The Pick: Oklahoma State -3

Look past the records for a moment — West Virginia has struggled significantly more against the good teams they’ve faced than Oklahoma State has. OSU is coming off one of their best games of the season, and the Cowboys were able to prove to themselves that they can hang with the best of the best. Go ahead and take the Cowboys to cover on this one.