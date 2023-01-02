 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans to start Joshua Dobbs at QB in Week 18 vs. Jaguars

The Titans go with Dobbs as starter.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Joshua Dobbs #11 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cowboys defeated the Titans 27-13. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night and the winner takes the AFC South crown and the loser is likely out of the playoff race. And now, with Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis not able to lead the offense well, Mike Vrabel has announced that Joshua Dobbs will get the start, per Jim Wyatt.

With the Titans in a game last week against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football that they didn’t need to win, Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the start to see what he could give the team. And Dobbs looked decent, especially in comparison to what Willis has been able to do. Dobbs wasn’t perfect by any means, but he generated more offense through the air than Willis to be sure.

Joshua Dobbs fantasy football advice

Dobbs isn’t worth a fantasy start, but he should be able to help Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks up their fantasy upside.

