USC quarterback Caleb Williams injured, status, for rest of game vs. Tulane

The Heisman winner is in the tent on the sideline, and they’re looking at his hand.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&amp;T Stadium Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Update 1:40 p.m. Williams is back on the field for his second drive.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams appears to have been injured in the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl game against the Tulane Green Wave on Monday.

According to ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich, the staff was looking at his hand as he went into the tent. Williams had a hand injury earlier this season.

Williams threw this TD pass to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead to open the scoring before heading to the tent.

Caleb Williams injury updates

More to come.

