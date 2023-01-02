Who are the power conferences again? Group of Five keeps winning in the New Year’s Six

Tulane etched a win for the ages in the 2023 Cotton Bowl on Monday, beating USC 46-45 after to some miraculous plays from Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt. As impressive as the win was, this is far from the first time that a Group of Five team has beaten a Power Five school in a high-profile bowl game.

The most recent G5 victories all boast winners from the American Athletic Conference. In 2017, UCF beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, and Houston won over Florida State in the Peach Bowl in 2015.

Since the automatic qualifier was added as a criteria for teams to reach a BCS bowl game, this is the record of non-power conference teams in BCS or NY6 bowl games:

2005 Utah 35, Pitt 21

2006 Boise 43, Oklahoma 42

2007 Georgia 41, Hawaii 10

2008 Utah 31, Alabama 17

2009 Boise 17, TCU 10

2010 TCU 21, Wisconsin 19

2012 FSU 31, N. Illinois 10

2013 C. Florida 52, Baylor 42

2014 Boise 38, Arizona 30

2015 Houston 38, FSU 24

2016 Wisconsin 24, WMU 16

2017 C. Florida 34, Auburn 27

2018 LSU 40, C. Florida 32

2019 Penn State 53, Memphis 39

2020 Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21

2021 Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

2022 Tulane 46, USC 45

Overall record: 9-7 (one game played between two G5 teams)