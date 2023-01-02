Utah quarterback Cam Rising injured, status, for rest of Rose Bowl vs. Penn State

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising was injured in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Rising headed to the locker room with an issue around his knees, which have given him issues this season already. Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes has already checked in for the Utes, and threw an interception on his opening drive.

Cam Rising is headed to the locker room, walking fine.



Rising has been one of the stars of the Pac-12 this season, with 2939 yards passing and 25 touchdowns against just seven interceptions on the season. He’s guided the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 championships under center, and will be a Heisman candidate in 2023 which will be his true junior season.

Penn State leads Utah 21-14 with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter.

