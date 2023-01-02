Backdoor touchdown by Utah hits the over in Rose Bowl vs. Penn State

The Utah Utes looked cooked early in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions, as starting quarterback Cam Rising went down with an injury and didn’t return.

But that makes it all the more painful for under bettors, who were 25 seconds away from cashing their tickets before backup Bryson Barnes guided the Utah Utes. Barnes against the PSU backup defenders when eight plays for 78 yards in 1:47, capping the drive with a 5-yard TD pass to Johnny Dixon to make the score 35-21.

The total, of course, closed at 55 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Penn State easily covered the final 1.5-point spread by which they were favored.

It’s a tough way to lose, but if Rising was still in the game it’s likely the total goes over faster. The true sophomore that’s led the Utes to two straight Pac-12 titles was moving the offense much more efficiently, finishing just 8-21 for 95 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception, but his legs kept the big play much more alive as Utah ran the ball much more effectively with him in the pocket.

Barnes finished just 10-19 for 112 yards with the TD to Dixon as well as an interception, the majority of it on the last drive. But when you think you catch the break of the backup quarterback in a blowout, only to have it backfire, it still stings as a bettor.