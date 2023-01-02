Zion Williamson unable to return Monday vs. Sixers

New Orleans Pelicans PF Zion Williamson was forced to leave Monday’s game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers due to a hamstring injury and was unable to return. Williamson was able to play most of the game before exiting late. He finished with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds over 28 minutes. Williamson had dropped 36 points on the Sixers in a win last week. Now we’ll see if the Sixers can take advantage of Williamson leaving the game early.

We’ll need to wait and see an update on Williamson’s MRI and status moving forward. Hamstring injuries can be tricky in the NBA and the Pelicans won’t want to risk anything. If it isn’t serious, we could see Williamson sit out the next game Wednesday vs. the Houston Rockets.

If Williamson is out at all, the Pelicans should use Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes more in the front court. Naji Marshall should also continue to see more playing time off the bench with Brandon Ingram also sidelined due to a toe injury. Those three wouldn’t be bad streaming targets in fantasy basketball and will be decent value plays on Wednesday vs. Houston. The Pelicans can still easily get by the Rockets and we could see some garbage time with Williamson out. If that isn’t the case and Zion is fine, proceed as usual.