RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bundesliga gets started up again for the first time since the World Cup break as league leaders Bayern Munich face off against third place RB Leipzig. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday from Red Bull Arena.

Let’s take a closer look at Friday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

RB Leipzig v. Bayern Munich

Date: Friday, January 20

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

RB Leipzig: +280

Draw: +300

Bayern Munich: -130

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich

Leipzig’s last league match came in the form of a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen back in November before the soccer world paused for the World Cup action in Qatar. They’ll look to pick up right where they left off and become just the second team to defeat Bayern Munich this season.

Both teams have several injuries to report, including Sadio Mane (leg) and Manuel Neuer (leg, out for season) for Munich. However, they will have their newest signing Daley Blind, who signed with Bayer earlier in January after his contract with Ajax was mutually terminated.

Bayern Munich’s last league match was a 2-0 win over Schalke 04 on November 12, putting them four points clear of second place Freiburg. They’re led by Jamal Musiala with nine goals while Serge Gnabry follows closely with eight goals on the campaign.

Expect the league leaders to get the win here. Leipzig hasn’t pulled out a win over Bayern since 2016, and although they’re on the hunt in the title race, I’d back Bayern Munich to take all three points.