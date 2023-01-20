USWNT vs. New Zealand live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The US Women’s National Team will play their final friendly match this weekend before kicking off in the SheBelieves Cup next month. Friday will see the second of back-to-back matches against New Zealand as the two sides are set to kick off from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand at 10 p.m. ET.

USA vs. New Zealand

Date: Friday, January 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None

Live stream: HBO Max

The USWNT started off 2023 with a bang as they took down the New Zealand women with a final score of 4-0 on Wednesday. After struggling to find the back of the net in the first half, all four goals came in the second half of the matchup as Mallory Swanson opened the scoring with a brace followed by goals from Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams. It’s the USA’s second straight win following a poor run of results that saw them drop three straight matches in October and November.

The Americans dominated Wednesday’s match, outshooting the Football Ferns 15-2 overall and 7-1 on target while controlling 75% of possession throughout the course of the match. The defending World Cup champions will look to put in a similar performance and turn in a commanding win over their opponents for the second time in a row. They’ll be especially eager to end their last friendly on a high note before heading into the SheBelieves Cup, which kicks off on February 16.