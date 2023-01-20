USWNT vs. New Zealand: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The United States Women’s National Team will face off against New Zealand for the second consecutive time as the two sides will go head-to-head once again on Friday. The action is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Let’s take a closer look at Friday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USWNT v. New Zealand

Date: Friday, January 20

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: HBO Max

Picks & predictions

USA: -2500

Draw: +1200

New Zealand: +2200

Moneyline pick: USA

The USWNT, ranked No. 1 in the world, is all but guaranteed to pull off a second straight win against No. 24 New Zealand on Friday night. They’re both fresh off a match against each other on Wednesday night that resulted in a 4-0 rout for the Americans, thanks to a brace from Mallory Swanson followed by goals from Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in the second half. While the Americans somewhat struggled to find the back of the net in the first half, they absolutely dominated the match overall as they outshot the Football Ferns 15-2 overall (7-1 on target) and controlled 75% of possession throughout the contest.

The United States lined up with plenty of their best in the starting eleven, including Morgan, Swanson, Rose Lavelle, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Crystal Dunn. The American women are 18-1-1 all-time against New Zealand, with their only loss coming during their first match against each other in December of 1987.

Take the USWNT to pull out another win as they wrap up their final friendly match before the SheBelieves Cup kicks off on February 16.