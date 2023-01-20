Cowboys final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys will go on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys are relatively healthy going into the weekend, with only a couple of names to monitor. They will be the underdogs heading into the matchup, so they will need all hands on deck to pick up the upset win.

Cowboys final injury report

Out: T Jason Peters (hip)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: S Jayron Kearse (knee)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot), CB Trayvon Mullen (illness) and T Tyron Smith (knee)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Cowboys in Divisional round

Dallas is seemingly lucking out when it comes to injuries this week. Sure, Peters being ruled out hurts their offensive lineman depth and experience, but they should be fine in that department. Kearse is expected to play even though he was listed as questionable, so the Cowboys’ secondary should be intact.