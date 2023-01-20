49ers final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. With Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel in tow, the 49ers have some of the most “injury-prone” labeled players in the league. Luckily, neither is included in this week’s injury report.

49ers final injury report

Out: CB Ambry Thomas (Ankle) and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: OT Trent Williams, DE Samson Ebukam, WR Jauan Jennings and DT Javon Kinlaw

How the team’s injuries may affect the 49ers in Divisional round

San Francisco wasn’t expecting Garoppolo back this week and Thomas just hurts their secondary depth. The real concern was for Williams, Ebukam and Kinlaw. The fact that they are going to play this weekend should help them against the Cowboys in a tough matchup. Jennings’ availability could help with some creative plays on offense, but realistically he is like the fifth option in the passing offense.