Bills final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Bills are coming off a win against the Miami Dolphins that ended up coming down to the wire. Buffalo had some concerning names on their injury report this week, but the final report ended up being rather brief.

Bills final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: DT DaQuan Jones (calf) and DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Isaiah McKenzie, S Jordan Poyer

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bills in Divisional round

The only two players on the report are on the Buffalo defensive line. If they are limited in that area, they won’t be able to take advantage of the two starting offensive linemen that have been ruled out for the Bengals. Safety Micah Hyde wasn’t technically listed on the injury report, but he ruled out any chance of being able to return for this game. He remains on IR, with hopes of getting back at some point this postseason.