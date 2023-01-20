Bengals final injury report and what it means for Divisional matchup vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. This matchup was supposed to occur in the regular season but ended up being canceled due to an injury to Damar Hamlin. The Bengals have played solid football down the stretch of the regular season, but this game will be no easy task. We have their final injury report, and they will be down some key members of their offensive line.

Bengals final injury report

Out: LT Jonah Williams (knee) and LG Alex Cappa (ankle)

Doubtful: CB Tre Flowers (hamstring)

Questionable: None

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: N/A

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bengals in Divisional round

Missing two offensive linemen is going to be hard to overcome for Cincinnati. Quarterback Joe Burrow has benefitted from a reinforced line this season, but he could be dealing with an uptick in pressure in the backfield without Williams and Cappa. Look for Buffalo to throw more blitzes at the Bengals’ line to see if they can throw off or disrupt Burrow.