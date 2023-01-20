 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the American Express

The American Express tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday from Coachella Valley. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By grace.mcdermott
The American Express - Final Round Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2023 American Express continues on Saturday as professionals and amateurs hit the third of the three Coachella Valley courses that host the tournament. Ten of the OWGR’s top 20 golfers join the field, including Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, as the pros compete on PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club, and PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Davis Thompson is sitting at -18 and has a two-shot lead on Jon Rahm atop the leaderboard. Five golfers follow at -13. A cut for the top 65 players and ties will occur after Saturday play.

This tournament is the new iteration of the Bob Hope Invitational, a pro-am event that took place across five days and plenty of courses depending on the year. The format is now all players competing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across all three Coachella Valley courses, with a cut after 54 holes. The amateur playing partners also go home after 54 holes, so the final round will be pros only at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on the Golf Channel from 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 American Express on Saturday.

The American Express Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
11:30 AM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Aaron Rai Satoshi Kodaira
11:30 AM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Brian Stuard John Huh
11:41 AM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Ryan Brehm Jonathan Byrd
11:41 AM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Kevin Chappell Byeong Hun An
11:52 AM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Brice Garnett James Hahn
11:52 AM La Quinta Tee No. 10 J.T. Poston Brian Harman
12:03 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Michael Block Trevor Werbylo
12:03 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Carson Young Caleb Surratt
12:14 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Martin Trainer
12:14 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Greyson Sigg Danny Willett
12:25 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Jimmy Walker Jhonattan Vegas
12:25 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Sungjae Im Jason Day
12:36 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Kevin Roy Gunner Wiebe
12:36 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Ben Griffin Tyson Alexander
12:47 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Jason Dufner
12:47 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Emiliano Grillo Nick Watney
12:58 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Tyler Duncan Richy Werenski
12:58 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Cameron Young Will Zalatoris
1:09 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Paul Haley II Kevin Yu
1:09 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Dean Burmester
1:20 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Mark Hubbard Zac Blair
1:20 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Peter Malnati Ben Martin
1:31 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Brendon Todd Michael Thompson
1:31 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Wesley Bryan Kevin Tway
1:42 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 S.H. Kim Eric Cole
1:42 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Carl Yuan Taiga Semikawa
11:30 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Andrew Putnam
11:30 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Danny Lee David Lingmerth
11:41 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Callum Tarren Alex Smalley
11:41 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Rory Sabbatini Ryan Moore
11:52 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Tom Hoge Luke List
11:52 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 K.H. Lee Erik van Rooyen
12:03 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Matti Schmid Vincent Norrman
12:03 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Harry Hall Dylan Wu
12:14 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Wyndham Clark Harry Higgs
12:14 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Stephan Jaeger David Lipsky
12:25 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Sam Burns Harris English
12:25 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Robert Streb Garrick Higgo
12:36 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Ben Taylor Robby Shelton
12:36 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Michael Gligic Erik Barnes
12:47 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Kramer Hickok Aaron Baddeley
12:47 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt Chesson Hadley
12:58 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Zach Johnson Russell Knox
12:58 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Lucas Glover Keith Mitchell
1:09 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Harrison Endycott John Pak
1:09 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Nico Echavarria Zecheng Dou
1:20 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Lee Hodges Brandon Wu
1:20 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Sam Ryder Matthias Schwab
1:31 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Aaron Wise Sebastián Muñoz
1:31 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Cam Davis Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:42 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Anders Albertson Philip Knowles
1:42 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Tano Goya Augusto Núñez
11:30 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Davis Riley Beau Hossler
11:30 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Justin Lower
11:41 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Tom Kim Sahith Theegala
11:41 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Scott Piercy Taylor Moore
11:52 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Matthew NeSmith Patrick Rodgers
11:52 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Justin Rose Si Woo Kim
12:03 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Charley Hoffman Denny McCarthy
12:03 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Brandon Matthews Brent Grant
12:14 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Chris Kirk Patton Kizzire
12:14 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Doug Ghim Max McGreevy
12:25 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Jon Rahm Rickie Fowler
12:25 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Nick Taylor Martin Laird
12:36 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Thomas Detry Austin Eckroat
12:36 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Scott Harrington Sam Stevens
12:47 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Adam Long Chez Reavie
12:47 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Adam Schenk Bill Haas
12:58 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Tony Finau Scottie Scheffler
12:58 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Adam Hadwin Taylor Pendrith
1:09 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Taylor Montgomery Justin Suh
1:09 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 MJ Daffue Andrew Novak
1:20 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Stewart Cink Brendan Steele
1:20 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Sung Kang
1:31 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele
1:31 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Hank Lebioda Andrew Landry
1:42 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Davis Thompson Will Gordon
1:42 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Kyle Westmoreland Trevor Cone

More From DraftKings Nation