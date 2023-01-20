Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the American Express

The 2023 American Express continues on Saturday as professionals and amateurs hit the third of the three Coachella Valley courses that host the tournament. Ten of the OWGR’s top 20 golfers join the field, including Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, as the pros compete on PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club, and PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Davis Thompson is sitting at -18 and has a two-shot lead on Jon Rahm atop the leaderboard. Five golfers follow at -13. A cut for the top 65 players and ties will occur after Saturday play.
This tournament is the new iteration of the Bob Hope Invitational, a pro-am event that took place across five days and plenty of courses depending on the year. The format is now all players competing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across all three Coachella Valley courses, with a cut after 54 holes. The amateur playing partners also go home after 54 holes, so the final round will be pros only at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on the Golf Channel from 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 American Express on Saturday.
The American Express Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|11:30 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Satoshi Kodaira
|11:30 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Stuard
|John Huh
|11:41 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Jonathan Byrd
|11:41 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Chappell
|Byeong Hun An
|11:52 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|James Hahn
|11:52 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Brian Harman
|12:03 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Block
|Trevor Werbylo
|12:03 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Carson Young
|Caleb Surratt
|12:14 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Martin Trainer
|12:14 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Greyson Sigg
|Danny Willett
|12:25 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12:25 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Sungjae Im
|Jason Day
|12:36 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Gunner Wiebe
|12:36 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Tyson Alexander
|12:47 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Jason Dufner
|12:47 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Nick Watney
|12:58 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Tyler Duncan
|Richy Werenski
|12:58 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
|1:09 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Paul Haley II
|Kevin Yu
|1:09 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Dean Burmester
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Mark Hubbard
|Zac Blair
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|1:31 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Brendon Todd
|Michael Thompson
|1:31 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Kevin Tway
|1:42 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|S.H. Kim
|Eric Cole
|1:42 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Carl Yuan
|Taiga Semikawa
|11:30 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Andrew Putnam
|11:30 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Lee
|David Lingmerth
|11:41 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Callum Tarren
|Alex Smalley
|11:41 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Ryan Moore
|11:52 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Hoge
|Luke List
|11:52 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|K.H. Lee
|Erik van Rooyen
|12:03 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Vincent Norrman
|12:03 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Dylan Wu
|12:14 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Wyndham Clark
|Harry Higgs
|12:14 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|David Lipsky
|12:25 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Harris English
|12:25 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Robert Streb
|Garrick Higgo
|12:36 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Taylor
|Robby Shelton
|12:36 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Erik Barnes
|12:47 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Kramer Hickok
|Aaron Baddeley
|12:47 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Chesson Hadley
|12:58 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Zach Johnson
|Russell Knox
|12:58 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Keith Mitchell
|1:09 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Harrison Endycott
|John Pak
|1:09 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Zecheng Dou
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Lee Hodges
|Brandon Wu
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Ryder
|Matthias Schwab
|1:31 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Wise
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:31 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Cam Davis
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:42 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Anders Albertson
|Philip Knowles
|1:42 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Augusto Núñez
|11:30 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Beau Hossler
|11:30 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Justin Lower
|11:41 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Kim
|Sahith Theegala
|11:41 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Taylor Moore
|11:52 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Patrick Rodgers
|11:52 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|Si Woo Kim
|12:03 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Denny McCarthy
|12:03 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Matthews
|Brent Grant
|12:14 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Patton Kizzire
|12:14 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Doug Ghim
|Max McGreevy
|12:25 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Rickie Fowler
|12:25 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Taylor
|Martin Laird
|12:36 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Thomas Detry
|Austin Eckroat
|12:36 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Sam Stevens
|12:47 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Chez Reavie
|12:47 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Schenk
|Bill Haas
|12:58 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Scottie Scheffler
|12:58 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:09 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Justin Suh
|1:09 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Andrew Novak
|1:20 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Stewart Cink
|Brendan Steele
|1:20 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sung Kang
|1:31 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Xander Schauffele
|1:31 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Hank Lebioda
|Andrew Landry
|1:42 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Thompson
|Will Gordon
|1:42 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Trevor Cone