Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the American Express

The 2023 American Express continues on Saturday as professionals and amateurs hit the third of the three Coachella Valley courses that host the tournament. Ten of the OWGR’s top 20 golfers join the field, including Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, as the pros compete on PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club, and PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Davis Thompson is sitting at -18 and has a two-shot lead on Jon Rahm atop the leaderboard. Five golfers follow at -13. A cut for the top 65 players and ties will occur after Saturday play.

This tournament is the new iteration of the Bob Hope Invitational, a pro-am event that took place across five days and plenty of courses depending on the year. The format is now all players competing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across all three Coachella Valley courses, with a cut after 54 holes. The amateur playing partners also go home after 54 holes, so the final round will be pros only at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on the Golf Channel from 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 American Express on Saturday.