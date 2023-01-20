NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 20

Friday’s NBA slate features nine contests with plenty of players to go to in trying to identify value. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,400

Williams made the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup on Wednesday, dishing out a season-high 10 assists with 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in a 20-point win over the Indiana Pacers. He’s a strong glue guy for the Thunder who proved he can fill up the stat sheet in a variety of ways despite a limited upside. Williams will get a matchup with the Sacramento Kings, which rank 28th in opponent shooting percentage (48.9%).

Hunter scored double-digit points in every game so far in 2023, and this could be a game where he puts up a higher-than-usual point total. He knocked down 11-of-21 (52.4%) shots from three-point range over his last four games, and the Atlanta Hawks will face a New York Knicks defense that allows the second most 3-pointers attempted per game (38.1).

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $4,900

He’s the most expensive player under $5,000, but Looney is worth a spot on your roster at this price. He has continued to become cheaper and being sent to the bench could light a fire under him. Coming off the bench on Thursday night, Looney didn’t find much of a role offensively but attacked the glass hard with 12 rebounds, which were his most in the previous five games despite not having a starting role.