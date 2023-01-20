Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks on Friday

The New York Knicks will travel south to take on Atlanta Hawks Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

For the Knicks, we know Mitchell Robinson will be out as he had surgery to repair his broken right thumb. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both questionable for the game as Young is dealing with an ankle injury and Bogdanovic has a sore right knee.

The Hawks are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 228. Atlanta is -150 on the moneyline while the Knicks are +130.

Knicks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +3

The Knicks are 16-6 against the spread as a road team this season which is the best in the NBA, while the Hawks are 9-12 against the spread at home. Trae Young is banged up and might not play. The Knicks have lost a few in a row and need a bounce-back victory tonight. Not only do I think they cover, but I think they win the game outright.

Over/Under: Under 228

I think this is a tight game that finishes in the low 100s. If Trae Young is ruled out, this number will go down by a few points. The Knicks' away games have been low scoring throughout the season as they have relied more on their defenses in those matchups. The game has been under this total in four of the Hawks' last six games and five of the Knicks' last seven games.